Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna To Play This Role In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt-starrer?

Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles has made headlines after it was revealed that the south India megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna will also be a part of the cast. Though a lot has not been revealed about the movie, it has been reported that Nagarjuna will play the role of an archaeologist in the movie. Contrary to what was reported earlier, where it was alleged that he plays the role of Lord Vishnu. The inclusion of Nagarjuna has made the fans more eager about the release of the movie.

See video

Nagarjuna about #Brahmāstra - That 15 minutes of the 3D version is outstanding, what they have done in 1 week shooting... Ranbir & Alia are really really talented actors. It's a Dream Star Cast, and now even SRK being the Icing on the Cake 😌🔥 pic.twitter.com/iPenXmi51G — S🔥RK (@ayaansangar) November 21, 2019

Nagarjuna is making a comeback in Bollywood after a period of 15 years. The fans have been going gaga over the recently released information. Brahmastra is already trending in India on twitter after the news of the South Indian star was released. Nagarjuna in a video that has surfaced online was heard saying that his role is the dream role in Brahmastra. He even complimented Alia and Ranbir for being talented actors.

According to a reputed newspaper, Nagarjuna’s character accompanied his students to the banks of river Ganga to restore an ancient temple. the turn of events leads Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva and Alia Bhatt’s character Isha to come face-to-face with Nagarjuna. The adventurous ride kick stars from there. The movie is an action-packed one with high quality VFX. According to the newspaper, Brahmastra was shot earlier this year. It is alleged that Nagarjuna shot in Varanasi at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also shot at the Chet Singh Fort and on the bank of river Ganga in June this year.

Bhrahmastra is the first edition of the superhero trilogy announced by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance in the high budget movie. A picture was released on twitter of Ranbir, Shah Rukh and Ayan on the set of the movie. Brahmastra was earlier slated to release on December this year, however, it will now hit the theatres in Summer 2020.

