Did You Know That These Renowned Brand Logos Had Hidden Meanings?

A Brand Logo is the most prominent thing that people remember about the brands. It is the brand logo that carries forward the legacy and philosophy of the brand. However, many brand logos also conceal hidden meanings within them. Here is a list of some brand logos with hidden meanings lying underneath them:

Brand Logos with hidden nuances

Amazon.com:

Amazon.com is one of the largest e-commerce portals in the world. However, not many people might have noticed that the brand logo of amazon.com has a hidden meaning to it. When you observe the logo with attention, you might notice that the logo conveys the message that the brand has all the products starting from A to Z through the arrow. The same yellow arrow also indicates a smile, which gives away the message that the goal of amazon.com is happy and satisfied customers.

Baskin Robbins:

The brand logo of Baskin Robbins is another one of the brand logos which carries a hidden meaning. The Pink colour in the logo of Baskin Robbins forms number 31, which also translates to the number of ice-cream flavours that the brand offers. It is among one of the witty brand logos that is used by a brand.

Cisco:

The brand logo of Cisco is another witty brand logos that are out there in the markets. It is one of the brand logos that carry a hidden nuance to it. The lines in the Cisco logo above the lettering resembles the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco. The Golden Gate bridge resemblance has been included in the brand’s logo because it inspired the makers of the brand, and also because they drove down to register the company.

Sony Vaio:

It is one of the witty brand logos out there right now. The brand logo of the Sony Vaio also consists of a hidden meaning attached to it. When noticed carefully, you might see that the V and A from the logo resemble the analogue technology and the I and O resemble the digital technology. When the letters of the brand logo are combined they represent the transition from analogue to digital technologies.

The Guild of Food Writers:

The brand logo of The Guild Of Food Writers comes with a hidden nuance attached to it. When observed, you might notice that the design above the letterings of the logo indicates a fountain pen, which symbolises the writers part of the brand. The logo also symbolises a spoon facing upwards which resembles the idea of food. Thus, the brand logo of The Guild Of Food Writers symbolises both food and writers.

Image Courtesy: Instagram (Anup Prasad, Logoseum)

