From 'Jab We Met' To 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', Check Out Brijendra Kala's Best Works

Brijendra Kala is known for his acting in Bollywood. Before his acting career, he used to write dialogues for several TV shows produced by Ekta Kapoor, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He made his debut in the film Haasil in which he played the role of Newspaper Vendor. Brijendra Kala has also done various other roles in which he has been praised. Let us talk a look at his popular and best roles in movies.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's Iconic Moments: When The Actor Proved Why He Is Called 'Mr Perfectionist'

Best roles of Brijendra Kala

Paan Singh Tomar

The movie released in 2012 in which Brijendra played the role of a journalist. Fans praised him for his role in the movie. The lead actor of the film was Irrfan Khan. The story of the film is about an athlete whose name is Paan Singh Tomar.

National Awards: Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan Khan winhttp://t.co/QbFFBmFcch pic.twitter.com/IYpymztefX — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) March 18, 2013

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Wants Rishabh Pant To Master This Special Art Of MS Dhoni

Jab We Met

Brijendra Kala played the role of a taxi driver in the film. The movie released in 2007. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saumya Tandon and Tarun Arora and Jab We Met is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

I love these minimalist posters of Looters,Jab We Met,Black & NH10 pic.twitter.com/6b70ayWmmX — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) November 30, 2017

ALSO READ | Jab We Met: Best Moments Of Kareena Kapoor As Geet In The Film

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

In the biographical film of M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Brijendra Kala played the role of a Commentator Tiwari Ji. His commentary was loved by fans.

The story of the film was about the popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his cricket career. The movie released on September 30, 2016.

.

1 ordinary man with an extraordinary story. And another man who made it possible ❤❤

Hats off to Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni 🙇🙇🌞🌞



Celebrating 3 years of our favourite film MS DHONI THE UNTOLD STORY 🌟🌟#3YearsOfDhoniBiopic pic.twitter.com/L0O8PswdNB — its_Atri (@ssr_fan_forever) September 30, 2019

ALSO READ | CRPF Jawan Threatens To Become Paan Singh Tomar, Video Clip Goes Viral

Image Courtesy - Bijendra Kala Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.