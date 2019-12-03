Jab We Met: Best Moments Of Kareena Kapoor As Geet In The Film

Jab We Met is undoubtedly a milestone in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's career. The 2007 romantic-drama film was a declared a super-hit at the box-office. It is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and is also considered as one of his best films. Kareena’s character of Geet was praised by the critics and went on to become an iconic character. Here are some of the best moments of the actor from the film Jab We Met.

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met

Geet and Aditya

The story revolves around the lives of Geet and Aditya. In the first act of the film, both the characters meet inside a train where both of them are contrasting personalities. Geet is seen as an extrovert and Aditya is showcased as a depressed industrialist. The scene was very well written and it generated their chemistry in a very brilliant way.

Mai apni favorite hoon

Mai apni favorite hoon is way more than a dialogue in the film. It portrays the lively and loving character of Geet. It comes at a point when both the characters set on to start a road-trip to reach Punjab. It depicts the fascination and obsession of Geet with herself that later on fades away when she goes through a terrible breakup.

Manali

Jab We Met has given some of the most picturesque locations that were a delight to the audience. Manali plays an important role in the film as Geet is last seen in Manali before she goes on missing. There is a specific scene when Aditya comes to drop Geet at Manali and assumes the moment as a final good-bye in his life. Both the character part their ways at that point of time to live a new life.

Greenfields

In the last scene of the film, Geet’s family mistakes Anshuman, played by Tarun Arora as the groom. All of them look forward to their wedding but until Geet realises about her feelings for Aditya. It makes her stop him in her own typical way as she kisses Aditya in front of Anshuman that creates an awkward moment for the latter.

