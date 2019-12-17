Aamir Khan's Iconic Moments: When The Actor Proved Why He Is Called 'Mr Perfectionist'

Aamir Khan rose to fame with the movie Lagaan and has been a part of Bollywood for several years now. He made his debut with the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The actor in his career trajectory has moved out of his comfort zone several times for his roles in the movies-be it the most recent Dangal transformation or bringing out the whole show like Satyameva Jayate.

3 Idiots college transformation

Aamir Khan went on head over heels preparing for the movie 3 Idiots. The actor was transformed into a college looking young boy who was widely appreciated. The actor lost weight and transformed himself a lot to look his best for the role in the movie.

Taare Zameen Par's permission from Amitabh Bachchan

Taare Zameen Par showcases the problems faced by individuals suffering from a rare disease called dyslexia. The actor is in one of the scenes that revealed that Abhishek Bachchan suffered from the same disease. Thus, for the same, he went to Amitabh Bachchan to take permission for this revelation.

Dangal transformation for a 30-second scene

Dangal transformation was one of the most epic transformations that Aamir Khan went through in his entire career till now. Reportedly, the actor followed a strict diet and workout routine just for a 30-second scene. His transformation was much appreciated during the release of the movie.

Putting India in the Oscar pedestal

Lagaan was the movie that gave major recognition to Aamir Khan in Bollywood. The movie was widely loved and appreciated by both critics and the audience. Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan made an entry to the Oscars, one of the most acclaimed awards in the film industry. Thus, he took India to the Oscar pedestal for the first time.

Visionary director with insights

Taare Zameen Par was majorly appreciated by the critics for a rare subject that is showcased on the screens. This was the directorial debut of Aamir Khan and with a great vision, he ended up creating a masterpiece for his fans.

