BTS ARMY Is 'super Proud' As Jimin's Name Features In 'Eternals' Credit; See Reactions

South Korean boy band, BTS has been taking the world by storm with their blockbuster songs and music videos, as well as their global achievements. Touted to be one of the biggest global bands, BTS has made a name for itself from winning itself a Grammy nomination to American Music Awards wins. Recently, BTS ARMY, the fans of the Bangtan Boys, have expressed their delight at their new achievement. BTS member Jimin was recently credited as a producer and composer of a track titled Friends, which was featured in the Marvel film, Eternals.

Eternals is the new superhero addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan among others. The film is slated for release in India on November 5. As soon as BTS ARMY noticed Jimin's name in credits, they took to their respective Twitter handles and started trending 'Proud of you Jimin.' They posted videos of the end credits of the film and expressed joy. The singer has reportedly got a 'Written by' credit, while the band has got a 'Performed by' credit. ARMY has an overwhelming reaction to the credits as they go on to pen sweet messages for their idol. Scroll down to check their tweets.

BTS ARMY reacts to BTS' Jimin's Eternals end credits for Friends

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a fan dropped several snaps from the film featuring Jimin's name in the end credits. She penned a sweet note, "Congratulations. It's amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed 'Friends' and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of 'Friends' @BTS_twt @HYBEOFFICIALtwt #Jimin #FriendsEternalsOST #지민 #BTSJIMIN #방탄소년단지민." Another one also posted a video from the film and wrote, "LOOK JIMIN'S NAME ON THE ENDING CREDITS OF THE ETERNALS I'M SO PROUD OF YOU JIMIN #FriendsEternalsOST OUTSTANDING PRODUCER JIMIN CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN TAEHYUNG."

A netizen also expressed joy and tweeted, "I'm so proud congratulations soulmates! Jimin and Taehyung @BTS_twt #FriendsEternalsOST." Another one added, "OUTSTANDING PRODUCER JIMIN CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN TAEHYUNG."

A Twitter user chipped in, "Yaaaa Jiminshiiii So proud of you babe." Another one added, "Producer Jimin in the Marvel’s Eternals ending credits is wonderful. He has come so far. Proud of you! Congratulations Jimin & Taehyung we love your friendship & happy you gifted us this song."

Furthermore, BTS, a seven-member band- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is currently gearing up for several concerts in Los Angeles in November and December. The concerts are titled Permission to Dance on Stage. A virtual concert was recently streamed for fans globally on October 24.

