BTS' V Leaves Fans In Splits After Revealing His Wish To Marry Band Members

BTS' V recently left his fellow band members and the ARMY in splits after revealing he wants to marry BTS members. Here is how ARMY reacted. Read on.

BTS

While BTS ARMY was already cherishing their favourite boy band's avatars from 2022 SEASON’S GREETINGS, the South Korean band treated them with a new video titled 2022 SEASON’S GREETINGS SPOT #2. The band not only surprised fans with another chat and game session but also treated them with a clip of V admitting he wants to marry BTS members. Here is how V's fellow bandmates and the ARMY reacted to his statement.

BTS members followed their annual tradition of conducting a photo shoot and sitting down together for some games and chatting. The official management company of the South Korean boy band dropped a video of the behind-the-scenes moments from their shoot. the first half of the video saw the band members having fun on the sets of their shoot. They also shared their experience of donning distinct avatars. The members also found themselves in a tickle battle followed by releasing some dance steps. the second half of the video saw the members sitting down for a chat.

During their chat, RM asked the question, "Who knows BTS the best among BTS?" Jimin was quick enough to reply, "It's me." The video then featured different clips henting at the members playing some kind of question and answer game. While Suga talked about being together, Jungkook noted Suga is quiet. On the other hand, Jimin told Jin that the Moon singer cannot live without him. In between these group discussions, Suga announced, "And that's how we grow old." But, one thing that caught everyone's attention is when V suddenly said, "I will marry BTS members." BTS members cracked up and laughed out loud at V's statement. Jungkook even jumped up from his seat hearing V.

ARMY reacts to V's wish to marry BTS members

As soon as the video was up on YouTube, BTS ARMY could not get enough of V's comment. The ARMY seemingly was left in splits as the video's release was followed by several memes and jokes on social media. V's statement was enough for the ARMY as 'I will marry BTS members' began trending on Twitter across the world. Here is how ARMY reacted to V's comment.

