Rani Mukerji To Reunite With 'Hum Tum' Co-star Saif Ali Khan For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have previously worked together and delivered major hits like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and others. Their adorable chemistry had stormed the internet. Rani and Saif will be sharing the screen space after 11 years, and fans have gushed to share their excitement. The two superstars will be reuniting for the much-anticipated movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle to announce the new pairing. Sharing about bringing together Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the rebooted sequel, the post says the stars are ready to bring in some magic.

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan reunite in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Reports say that the story-line of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see a leap of 10 years and will feature two different pairs of Bunty and Babli. On December 17, Yash Raj Films broke the big news of casting a new pair in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film will feature the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari as the new talented con men Bunty and Babli respectively. The film will reportedly entail two different dynamics of the two couples with an interesting twist in the plot. Have a look at Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's picture.

While interacting with a news daily, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was elated to be a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2. He further shared that the script of the movie was fantastic and that it instantly hooked him to do the movie with Yash Raj Films. Adding on to this, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his collaboration with co-star Rani Mukerji. He said he always had fun working with Rani in their previous films and that would bring in more creativity in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the entertaining spinner has reportedly begun with its first shooting schedule. Helmed by Varun Sharma, who was an assistant director of blockbuster movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, the film might release in mid-2020.

