Saif Ali Khan's Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

Saif Ali Khan has made a mark the film industry since his debut as a leading character in the 1993 drama, Parampara. He went on to do some films alongside Akshay Kumar likeYeh Dillagi and the action drama Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which were the highest-grossing films of the year. One of his most outstanding role remains Sameer in the coming-of-age drama, Dil Chahta Hai, which earned him his first Filmfare Award. He has been a real hard worker and has given the viewers a set of over 50 films to watch. However, he has also faced his set of bad box office numbers. Here are some of his films that did not do well at the box office.

Saif Ali Khan's flop films

Baazaar

Here Saif Ali Khan was seen playing the role of a very influential business tycoon, Shakun Kothari. The film revolves around a small-town stock trader, Rizwan Ahmed who comes to Mumbai and gets employed by the successful Gujarati trader played by Saif Ali Khan. The film was released on October 26, 2018. It managed to collect a total of ₹25,70,00,000 at the box office with a total of 1250 screens.

Chef

The film revolves around a three-star Michelin chef, Roshan Kalra played by Saif Ali Khan. In the film, his character gets fired from his job at New York for punching his customer and is forced to take a break. He returns to India to spend some time with his family and begins his own runway food truck business that travels across the country using in his broken-down double-decker mini-bus. The film managed to collect a total of ₹ 6,23,00,000 which is a disaster in terms of box office collection.

Happy Ending

Here, Saif is playing the role of a writer, Yudi who wrote a best selling book, years ago but still but has not produced anything since his one-hit-wonder. The story takes a twist when Yudi’s world suddenly comes crashing down which gets forces him to get a job as a screenplay writer for Bollywood action star Armaan played by Govinda, who's trying to change his image. The film managed to collect a total of ₹22,31,25,000 and was termed a disaster by critics and as well as box office collections.

