Did Rani Mukerji Just Call All Starkids 'spoiled'? Watch Video

Rani Mukerji, who is known for her unabashed behaviour, is back with yet another debatable statement. The actor recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s famous talk show called No Filter Neha. Rani Mukerji statement was all over the internet as she said that today’s stars are too spoiled because there are too many people who surround the star. She also went on to say that during her time mothers would accompany star kids on the sets and would take care of everything on their own.

She also spoke about the mistakes one does and how there are people to back them, she added saying that one is less prone to mistakes today because there are so many people who will tell you what to do and not. Neha Dhupia also asked Rani what she and Aditya Chopra fought most. She replied that Adi and her fight the most for Adira. Watch the promo of the video here.

Rani Mukerji's previous statement that did not go well

Earlier, Rani Mukerji made an appearance on Ranjeev Masand’s round table interview along with Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma. Rani had made a statement which was not received well by fans and her co-stars as she said that think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you are so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' Rani thinks that one has to have the courage to be able to protect yourself.

After being on a work sabbatical for a brief period, Rani Mukerji is back in theatres with Mardaani 2. The film was directed by Gopi Puthran and Rani reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film and chronicles the story of a fierce police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women.

