'Bunty Aur Babli 2' OTT Release Date: When And Where Does The Movie Premiere? Details Here

The much-awaited crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing in theatres today, November 19, providing a respite to ardent fans of the franchise, who are set to flock theatres. The second instalment of the franchise will shed light on the hilariously intense face-off between the OG Bunty and Babli, essayed by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and the newbie con couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The con couples will embark on proving their mettle, with Pankaj Tripathi's cop character adding spice to their drama.

The film, whose teaser, trailers and tracks have already sparked curiosity among the audience, will soon be streaming digitally for those who skipped the big screen experience. Here's all you need to know about the digital premiere of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 OTT release date

Coming as the sequel to the 2005 commercial hit of the same name, the comedy-drama showcases Vimmi and Rakesh (Rani and Saif), the original con couple who get embroiled in the series of twist ridden events after finding out that the new con couple is using their name to loot people. After marking its theatrical release on Friday, November 19, it is going to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on December 18, 2021. This gives the film a one month slot to deliver results on the big screen, post which a wider audience will witness the magic in the comfort of their homes.

YRF's collaboration with the streaming giant comes as a part of the exclusive licensing deal, which lets users stream the movies just four weeks after their theatrical run, reaching over 240 countries worldwide. Along with the Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer, films like Prithviraj, Shamshera as well as Jayeshbhai Jordaar are also a part of this deal.

More about the upcoming comedy film

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Yashpal Sharma, Ashrani, Gopal Dutt, Prem Chopra, Lankesh Bhardwaj, and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in June 2020, has faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been written and directed by debutante Varun V Sharma.

(Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI)