'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Saif Ali Khan Puts On Extra Kilos To Make 'OG Bunty' Look Believable

Makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 recently unveiled the first look of Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan's characters from the crime comedy, with fans noticing Saif's considerable weight gain for essaying the role of the 'OG Bunty'. On gaining the extra kilos for the movie, Saif states that he is glad to have gone through the process to make his character look believable. According to a report by ANI, Saif Ali also iterated how he had to "put on several kilos and then lose it quickly" because of his packed shooting schedule.

In the latest character reveal, the actor, who will be playing the role of a railway ticket collector named Rakesh, can be seen with his heavy paunch as Rani measures his waist with a tape measure. Helmed by debutante director Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

Saif Ali Khan on gaining weight for Bunty Aur Babli 2

On his contentment with gaining weight for his role, Saif said "I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film." Further shedding light on his character, the Bhoot Police actor noted "He is a family man, who has quit conning people. He has settled down. He is endearing, his struggles are real. He was a legend and now he is a nobody. He craves to be known and that's what makes him disappointed about how his life has shaped up. He wants to feel important."

The w̶e̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ wait is over! Bunty is READY! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/VyxrNw14QH — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 23, 2021

Even while giving a glimpse into Saif's character, the makers took a hilarious dig at his paunch and wrote, "The w̶e̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ wait is over! Bunty is READY! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21". Rani Mukherji's colourful avatar as "Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj" was also put to display today. Take a look.

Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj is here ❤️ Watch #BuntyAurBabli2 trailer on 25th October! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/FICoRX6aMr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 23, 2021

The film, which is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra was initially scheduled to release in June 2020. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is now set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. The lead actors wrapped up their shoot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

