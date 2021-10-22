'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Teaser: Its Saif, Rani Vs Newbies Sidharth, Sharvari This Time; Watch

Makers have finally revealed the much-anticipated teaser of the Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film comes as a sequel to the 2005 crime comedy and also stars newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. The recently released clip opens up with Rani and Saif reminiscing their former collaborations and expressing excitement about working together after 12 years.

However, they are left bamboozled as soon as they see the new entrants barging into the frame. Hilarious banter and mayhem ensue as soon as they claim to be the new Bunty and Babli. The clip concludes with Siddhant and Sharvari taking over the shoot, which gets disrupted by a sudden blackout. The teaser gives a fleeting glimpse into the quirky clash between the veterans and the ‘nayi peedi’. Take a look.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser released

Taking to their Twitter handle on Friday, October 22, Yash Raj Films uploaded the one and a half minute clip and wrote, "It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time TEASER OUT NOW. The trailer will be out on 25th October Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21". Helmed by Varun V Sharma, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on 19 November 2021.

It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time 🔥 TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October ♥️ Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/odW5n6iLwf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

Coming as a sequel to the 2005 superhit film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in titular roles, it has faced several postponements due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally scheduled to release in June 2020.

For the unversed, the first film in the franchise, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, followed the journey of con-artists and partners-in-crime Abhishek and Rani, as they embark on several looting escapades. Senior Bachchan plays a cop whose sole purpose is to catch them. The movie became a trailblazing hit with the lead actor bagging several accolades for it.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Adipurush directed by Om Raut. The actor will take on the role of Raavan in the upcoming film and was seen in a dense beard and moustache look. On the other hand, Rani is gearing up for the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @YRF)