'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Who Is Sharvari? Will She Be The New Babli?

Bunty Aur Babli took the box office by storm in 2005. The story of the movie essays two small-town people who move to the big city and become con artists. It was recently revealed that YRF is making a reboot of the movie, which will be relevant to the modern era. Speculations about the cast were being made and it was revealed that the role of Bunty, which was earlier played by Abhishek Bachchan, will be played by R Madhavan, while the actor who will play the role of Babli was not disclosed.

Who are the next Bunty and Babli?

The official social media account of Yash Raj Films revealed that Gully Boy actor Siddharth Chaturvedi will be seen essaying the role of Bunty. Whereas, Mumbai based newbie Sharvari will be seen in the role of Babli. The much-anticipated movie will be shot ten years after the original movie and will have a modern setting. Check out the post posted by the official handle of YRF.

Who is Sharvari?

Sharvari is a Mumbai based girl who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Director Varun Sharma in an interview with a leading newspaper daily said that his leading lady is a special female actor to watch out for. He also added that Sharvari is a powerful performer and that the audience needs to watch her on the screen to understand what he meant.

Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, he said that actor became a heartthrob of many after his debut in Gully Boy this year. He complimented the actor and said that he is a great actor, he is extremely charming and that he fits the role of Bunty perfectly. He further added that he is excited that Siddhant Chaturvedi is playing the role of Bunty. The director also said that the pair is perfect casting for the movie. He said that the pair is fresh and hot and that their chemistry and energy is infectious.

The movie is written and directed by Varun Sharma who has been an assistant director for many big movies. He was an assistant director for films like Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hain in 2017. Aditya Chopra is producing the movie under the YRF banner.

