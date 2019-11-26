Saif Ali Khan To Join Rani Mukerji In Varun Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2?

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005. The movie was a blockbuster hit and it was widely appreciated. Recently, the filmmakers revealed that the sequel of this hit comedy entertainer is on cards. It is tentatively titled as Bunty Aur Babli 2. Reportedly, the film has already gone on floors. While Rani Mukerji is confirmed to play the role of Babli, the male lead opposite her, for the character of Bunty, was yet to be revealed. After much speculation, it is now reported that Saif Ali Khan has now joined the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Saif Ali Khan joins the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2?

Reports suggest that earlier, during the casting of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan was keenly interested to do the movie. However, he stepped down from the project suddenly. It was then when the filmmakers cast R.Madhavan for the role of Bunty, as added by the reports. His sudden exit from the movie reportedly broke many hearts. However, rumour mills have that the Cocktail actor has now joined the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2. He would apparently be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun V Sharma. He has earlier worked in Salman Khan’s Sultan as a writer. According to the reports by a leading daily, the sequel will witness Rani Mukerji, Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Sharvari Wagh will be making her Bollywood debut with this movie.

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan To Be Replaced By R Madhavan For Bunty Aur Babli 2.0

About the first installment of the franchise

The first movie of the franchise released on May 27, 2005. The movie was directed by Shaad Ali. The cast of the movie includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie did extremely well at the box office. It was known to be appreciated by both critics and the audience.

Also Read| Double Celebration For Amitabh Bachchan As 'Amar Akbar Anthony' And 'Bunty Aur Babli' Celebrate Milestones, Big-B Hails Specific Highlights

About the actor

Saif was last seen in Laal Kaptaan, which hit the theatres on October 18. In the film, Saif played the role of a Naga Sadhu who looks similar to Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. In the coming year, he has three new films including Dil Bechara, Bhoot Police, and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in his kitty.

Also Read| Waiting For 'Bunty Aur Babli' Sequel? Here's What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say About The Film's Status

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan's Udaybhan Inspired By Jon Snow? When Bollywood Was Compared To Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.