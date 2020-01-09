Shaan Posts Clarification On Being 'enlisted By BJP To Counter Deepika' After Backing CAA

As a part of this outreach to shatter the myths over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP top brass recently met some of the Bollywood stars for a meeting, where Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the party vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda interacted with them. Shaan was among the stars who was a part of it and even expressed his support for the act.

However, the singer was not pleased as a report claimed the BJP ‘enlisted’ him to counter Deepika Padukone after her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Taking to social media, Shaan said that he was not ‘enlisted’ by the BJP and that the celebrities were not present as ‘spokespeople’ but as ‘citizens seeking answers.’ He clarified that he was only invited to ‘understand, clear doubts and share’ his thoughts on CAA and termed it 'fruitful exercise.'

The Tanha Dil artist said that the meeting had taken place at the same time as the ‘heinous’ attack at JNU students. The singer stated that he was appalled by the ‘violence, the police apathy’ like any ‘sensible person.’ He, however, clarified that Deepika had visited the campus the next day.

Shaan concluded by stating that the article was ‘totally distorting facts’ in connecting two unrelated events.

Here’s the post

Earlier, Shaan had backed the CAA in a video posted by BJP on Twitter. “It has been done across the world. And we are not the first to create a law to give citizenship to persecuted minority,” he had said then. Tanishaa Mukerji, Anil Sharma and Amar Upadhyaya, were among the others who backed the act in the video.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen.



Watch what the artists have to say about CAA. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/Bn8exkC1HC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 8, 2020

Ranvir Shorey, Prasoon Joshi, Anu Malik, Bhushan Kumar, Ramesh Taurani, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kailash Kher, had also attended the event. Ranvir too had stated that the meeting sought to clear the ‘misinformation’ on the act.

