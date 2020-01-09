Juhi Chawla Hails PM Modi & BJP On CAA, Dalip Tahil Calls JNU Attack 'scripted'

While the country saw a series of Bollywood stars express solidarity with the students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the violence witnessed on last Sunday, Juhi Chawla & Dalip Tahil, popular celebrities have clarified their stand by lending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that caused a country-wide outcry ever since the order was passed in the Parliament.

Attending BJP's protest, the two actors joined a string of celebrities and artists who have spoken in favor of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a video released by the ruling party, artists such as Singer Shaan, Former Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, and a few others can be seen praising the step and detailing the reason why they believe it is 'required'.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen.



The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen.

After the actress' attendance at the BJP-led protest, videos of Chawla asking crowds if 'anybody among them had never taken a holiday in five years' surfaced online, soon after which the crowds can be heard chanting, 'Modi Modi'.

Juhi Chawla makes crowds chant 'Modi Modi' with her questions

#LIVE Juhi Chawla @iam_juhi :



How many of us have not taken even a single day leave in last five years? Only one person & that person is now our PM. Don't you think we should respect him as he always worries for what's next should be done for India!



@DDIndiaLive @DDNewsHindi

(Picture Credit: PTI)

While interacting with the press at the event, Juhi Chawla was asked about the series of protests against the violent attack that took place last Sunday at the JNU campus. Dissing the media, Chawla claimed that 'neither she nor the public have fully understood the situation', and hence it would be 'unwise' for her to make any statements.

Apart from Juhi Chawla, lending support to the ruling party was Dalip Tahil. The veteran actor joined several protestors who raised concerns over the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests being held in different states of the country. He along with Chawla also questioned the veracity of the violent Jawaharlal Nehru University attacks. Adding fuel to the fire, Dalip Tahil claimed that the JNU incident was 'scripted', and wondered why only one certain university is in the midst of controversies time and again.

The statements made by Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil have earned serious backlash on social media wherein several comments and posts criticizing Bollywood and the actors in question have surfaced.

