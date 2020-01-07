CAA: Ranvir Shorey Reveals What Transpired In Bollywood Celebs' Meeting With Piyush Goyal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been making great efforts to reach out to the citizens of the country over the myths regarding the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Whether it the party announcing its outreach programme or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visiting store-owners in the State, the leaders are leaving no stone unturned. The latest in this outreach effort was a meeting of Union Minister Piyush Goyal with the film fraternity.

Clearing myths around CAA

One of the attendees of the event, Ranvir Shorey opened up on what transpired in the meeting in an interview with a news portal. The actor stated that he was happy with the proceedings of the meeting and said the purpose of the meeting was to clear the misinformation regarding the act. The Sonchiriya star said one of the main points of contention was the fact that CAA doesn’t take citizenship away, but rather provides citizenship to refugees from Islamic countries.

Ranvir added that the government was of the opinion that misinformation about the act is responsible for the protests all over the country.

Ranvir also stated that he has always been in favour of the CAA and has supported it. However, he had second thoughts about CAA being used along with the National Register of Citizens since he felt it could be ‘troublesome’ for some members of the minorities. The actor said he raised this point at the meeting but was assured whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah plan to introduce NRC or any other Bill, it would be done in such a manner that no Indian citizen will be affected, Ranveer said in the interview.

Apart from Goyal, BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda was also present. From the industry, along with Ranvir Shorey, the other stars who reportedly attended the meeting were Anu Malik, Bhushan Kumar, Ramesh Taurani, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Prasoon Joshi, Kunal Kohli and others attended the meeting.

