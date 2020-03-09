'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga backs CAA, says 'I trust my Prime Minister'

The Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act has snowballed into a big controversy over the last several months. The act divided the country into ‘pro-CAA’ and ‘anti-CAA’, with protests being held by both sections. Even the film industry has been divided over the controversial act, with the likes of Anurag Kashyap objecting to it, while others like Juhi Chawla supporting it.

READ: Prabhas To Replace Ranbir Kapoor In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Upcoming Film 'Devil'?

The latest celebrity to join the latter is Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The director, known for films like Arjun Reddy and the remake Kabir Singh, extended his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the unpleasant events related to CAA.

Vanga wrote that ‘I trust my Prime Minister’ was his answer to all the questions related to the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), alleged to be connected to each other. Vanga stated that there was ‘forcefully imposed imaginary fear’ among his ‘Muslim brothers’ living in the country. Using the hashtag #iTRUSTMYPRIMEMINISTER, the filmmaker stated that India is still equally safe for all the religions.

READ: Kabir Singh: Vijay Deverakonda Defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Controversial Comment Justifying Film's Plot

Here’s the post

'I TRUST MY PRIME MINISTER' is my answer to all the questions related to CAA, NRC and forcefully imposed imaginary fear related to my Muslim brothers living in our country. India is still equally the safe place to all the religions.#iTRUSTMYPRIMEMINISTER — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) March 8, 2020

A point to note is that Vanga does not regularly post on Twitter, with his last post shared in January and in all, he has shared only 43 tweets, most of them related to films, in three years.

The CAA was passed by the Parliament on December 11. The act gives persons of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh origin, who are Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis, and who have entered the country before December 31, 2014, the platform to apply for Indian citizenship. The Act came into effect on January 10, 2020.

READ: SP, BSP Welcome Allahabad HC's Decision On Anti-CAA Posters

Starting with protests by students from the major institutions of the country, protests spread across the country, with those like Shaheen Bagh creating a huge political row. Numerous film stars also participated in the various protests of the country.

READ: Allahabad HC Orders UP Govt To Remove 'name & Shame' Hoardings For CAA Violence Suspects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.