Prabhas To Replace Ranbir Kapoor In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Upcoming Film 'Devil'?

Earlier this year, reports of Ranbir Kapoor and the Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s collaboration for the latter’s upcoming project started making rounds. However, according to the recent reports, Ranbir Kapoor has been reported to be replaced by the Bahubali fame actor, Prabhas. Here are all the known details on the story so far:

Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next?

According to the earlier reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were reported to be collaborating for the Arjun Reddy director’s next. However, producer Bhushan Kumar denied having zeroed down on any actor for the project. Media reports suggested that Sandeep Reddy Vanga was set to make a crime drama titled, Devil, in association with T-Series and that the makers had cast Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

According to recent reports by media portals, Ranbir Kapoor has opted out of the upcoming film by the Kabir Singh director, and the film has eventually fallen into Prabhas’ kitty. The reports also suggest that Prabhas has read the script and given his nod for the same as well. Earlier, Bhushan Kumar confirmed about the film and told that it is still in the scriptwriting stage. Bhushan Kumar also said that they would announce the movie to the masses once the scriptwriting is over. Bhushan Kumar also said that since the film is in its scriptwriting stage, no actor has been approached for it yet.

On the work front

Prabhas

Prabhas has geared up with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jaan. Jaan is said to be a feel-good romantic-drama and is set in two different periods. Pooja Hegde will be playing the leading lady in Jaan. The first schedule of Jaan kick-started in Europe; however, due to pre-production work, the shooting has been put on hold.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has been reported to be working on the schedules of Brahmastra. In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen space with Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt as some of the leading characters. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is also said to be working on Shamshera.

