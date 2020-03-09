Allahabad HC Orders UP Govt To Remove 'name & Shame' Hoardings For CAA Violence Suspects

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all hoardings which displayed the personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state. The hoardings displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise.

HC orders removal of hoardings

The bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also ordered District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police to submit a compliance report with the Registrar General of the Hight Court by March 16.

The verdict comes a day after a bench had summoned the DM and DCP and enquired about the hoardings stating that they were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty. The Bench called for a hearing on Sunday, March 8 at 10 am and raised the issue and asked the government to take down all the banners by 3 pm. The bench stated that the boards were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The case was pushed to 3 pm for the Advocate General to appear, and the latter stated that the case was not in the jurisdiction of the Court since the banners were put up in Lucknow. A government spokesperson had earlier stated that the hoardings and banners were put up on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.

Activist Deepak Kabir has said that the hoardings put up by the government bearing names of anti-CAA protesters are creating an atmosphere of fear. Speaking to ANI, he said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere.

"It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir added.

