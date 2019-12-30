CAA: Kirron Kher Lists Stats To Back PM Modi; Anupam Kher Uses Shayari To Slam 'gyanis'

The Indian Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act has snowballed into a major controversy. Protests, that took off from the renowned institutions of the country, later spread to various parts of the country. Many of these protests have taken a violent turn.

However, However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the protesters were being ‘misled’ and that there was a spread of misinformation over the act. As the PM launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA, his own party leaders are extending their support. Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher listed some statistics to highlight the benefits of the CAA.

The actor-politician stated that the number of Muslims in the country had grown from 9.8 per cent in 1951 to 14.23 per cent. She shared the statistic to highlight that the party never discriminated with Muslims. She added that even in the future, no such discrimination would be done.

Here’s the post

साल 1951 में भारत में मुस्लिम 9.8% थे। आज 14.23% हैं, हमने किसी के साथ भेदभाव नहीं किया। आगे भी किसी के साथ धर्म के आधार पर भेदभाव नहीं किया जाएगा। #IndiaSupportsCAA — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) December 30, 2019

The CAA has sparked a row with the exclusion of Muslims, while granting people belonging to six religions, who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, the right to apply for Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher’s husband Anupam Kher seemed to take a dig at the ‘knowledgeable’ folk who have been spreading their ‘gyan’ over the act.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This shayari fits some of the knowledgeable people of my country. We kept committing the same mistake all our life, there was dust on our face, but we kept cleaning the mirror."

Here’s the post

मेरे देश के कुछ ‘ख़ास’ ज्ञानियों पर ये शेर बहुत फ़िट बैठता है!!👇



“उम्र भर बस यूँही ग़लतियाँ करते रहे,

धूल चेहरे पर लगी थी,

और हम आइना साफ़ करते रहे।” !!:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 29, 2019

