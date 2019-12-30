PM Modi Launches Twitter Campaign To Clear Myths Surrounding CAA, #IndiaSupportsCAA Trends

To rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), PM Narendra Modi on Monday has launched a Twitter campaign. PM Modi's personal website and Mobile App's Twitter account has said that "India Supports CAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away." Various other leaders of the BJP have also an outreach programme to clear the misinformation being spread against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.



Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

'Using social media a part of the outreach programme'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya speaking to Republic TV on Monday said, "The misinformation that exists around CAA, NRC and NPR needs to be addressed. Using social media to clear the air around the fake news is a part of the outreach programme. A lot of people are putting out info to sensitise people about what CAA is and to decimate the misinformation present around CAA. The CAA is a humanitarian law to give citizenship to those who are being persecuted for religious reasons in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan."

READ | 'Parliament broke all records in past 6 months, MPs worthy of praise': PM Modi

READ | BJP leader Sushil Modi blames opposition for not opposing NPR during UPA rule

According to sources, the top leadership of the party, including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month. Thousands have taken to the streets to protest against the contentious amended Citizenship Act ever since it got the President's approval. It was passed by Parliament this month. Dozens have been killed during the demonstrations, many of them in Uttar Pradesh. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | PM Modi wishes Hemant Soren as JMM chief becomes 11th CM of Jharkhand

READ | PM Modi on Mann ki Baat says 'Festivals reminder of India's unity in diversity'