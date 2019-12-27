Manoj Joshi Says 'I Am With PM Modi', Urges Citizens To Join Event In Mumbai On Friday

Amid the controversy surrounding the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Parliament, there has been a clear divide on who is for and against it. While the protests from one section of the industry, the likes of Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Swara Bhasker had made headlines, even those who are pro-CAA are keen to raise their voice. After an anti-CAA protest was held at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai a few days ago, a pro-CAA event too is being planned on Friday at the same venue. Manoj Joshi has urged the citizens to arrive for the event in big numbers. The veteran actor stated that the Muslims of the country were being misled on the provisions of the Act and that misinformation was being spread. The PM Narendra Modi actor stated that he was with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on CAA.

READ: Anupam Kher Uses 'Pride And Prejudice' Quote To Express Solidarity With PM Modi

Taking to Twitter to share a video late on Thursday, Manoj Joshi is heard saying, “You might be aware that in the last few days in the entire country, there is misinformation being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act. People are being misled. To express our solidarity with our own facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, I give my wholehearted support to the CAA. I am with the Centre. I am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram. I humbly request you to come with your friends and family to extend your support to CAA at August Kranti Maidan, Gowalia Tank, tomorrow (Friday) evening 4 'o'clock in big numbers.”

READ: UP: 498 People Identified For Destroying Public Property During CAA Protests

Here’s the post

READ: GVL Narasimha Rao Accuses Cong Of Lying Over CAA, Retorts 'was Manmohan Singh Communal?'

Anupam Kher was among the other actors who had come out in support of the Prime Minister amid criticism for CAA. The veteran had shared a quote from Pride and Prejudice. He had added that the people of the country were aware of PM Modi’s love for the country and that his intentions were what they had voted him for. The A Wednesday star had added people were aware that those who fear PM’s patriotism were opposing him.

READ: Protest Marches Against CAA Continue In Kerala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.