Anupam Kher Uses 'Pride And Prejudice' Quote To Express Solidarity With PM Modi

Among Bollywood personalities, Anupam Kher has been one of the staunch supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years. The veteran actor has often expressed his views to back the PM, even campaigning for actor-wife Kirron Kher for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, before she was re-elected as Chandigarh Member of Parliament.

Now, in what seemed to be words of solidarity amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star used a quote from Pride & Prejudice to come out in support of the Prime Minister. The 64-year-old stated that the majority of people in the country knew that PM Modi’s intentions were for the betterment of the country. Kher added that’s why they re-voted PM Modi to power with an overwhelming majority and would continue to do so. The actor added that people are aware of those who fear the Prime Minister’s love for the country.

Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a quote from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice. The quote read: “There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.” He wrote, “प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके विचार, आपके कार्य देश की भलाई के लिए है।देश की अधिकतर जनता ये जानती है। इसीलिए आपको दोबारा इतने बड़े बहुमत से जिताया और जिताते रहेंगे। ये आपकी लोकप्रियता का सबूत है। जो लोग आपके देश के प्रति प्यार से डरते है। उनकी बोखलाहट जनता समझती है।”

Here’s the post

The anti-CAA protests, particularly at the nation’s universities, against the government introducing the CAA and getting it passed in the Indian Parliament, has taken a violent turn in various parts of the country. Kher had earlier tweeted a video terming it unsettling and distracting. He had condemned the violent incidents like torching of buses.

My appeal to all wonderful students of India - Protest is your right. But Protecting India is your duty.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WkCQCfZEEz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 20, 2019

