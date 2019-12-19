Paresh Rawal: Sardar Patel Had Unified India, Narendra Modi Will Never Let It Disintegrate

Amid the protests taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act and scenes turning violent at various places around the country, Paresh Rawal came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the government comes under fire for ‘divide’ with the exclusion of Muslims in the provisions of the CAA, the actor-politician stated that PM Modi will never let India ‘disintegrate.’ The former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament compared the Prime Minister to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy PM and Home Minister of India, who he said had ‘unified’ India.

Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi Will Never Let it Disintegrate. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 19, 2019

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Paresh Rawal wrote, “Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi Will Never Let it Disintegrate.” Paresh Rawal, who is also from Gujarat like the Prime Minister, also belongs to PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected as the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from the Ahmedabad East constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Hera Pheri star has never shied away from expressing his support for the Prime Minister. Recently, he had shared a throwback picture with the PM and shared how the latter had asked him to be a ‘true Indian’.

Not the first time

This is also not the first time that Rawal has mentioned PM Modi in the same breath as Sardar Patel. After PM Modi was elected back to power in the 2019 general elctions, Rawal had used the same statement that he made on Thursday. “Had said earlier and will repeat again - Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi will not let it disintegrate . Relax India we are truly in Safe hands . Jai Ho . Vande Matram,” he had then tweeted.

Had said earlier and will repeat again - Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi will not let it disintegrate . Relax India we are truly in Safe hands . Jai Ho . Vande Matram . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 23, 2019

Protests against the CAA have been witnessed at various well-known institutes of the country, some that resulted in chaos. Even Bollywood stars have been expressing their objection to the Act on social media. The fraternity is also planning a big agitation in Mumbai.

