Paresh Rawal Was Asked What PM Modi Advised Him In Throwback Pic, His Response Is Superb

It is a known fact that Paresh Rawal has been one of the admirers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Right from praising his initiatives, serving as a Member of Parliament from his party or an expressing an interest to feature in his biopic, the veteran actor has never shied away from expressing his thoughts. The duo has known each other for many years now as they also come from the same state, Gujarat. Recently, a fan spotted an throwback picture of PM Modi with the Hera Pheri star. As he was asked what the Prime Minister advised him in the pic, the actor revealed it was to be a 'true Indian.'

Paresh Rawal’s fan recently shared a snap of him with Prime Minister Modi from many years ago. Both are seated on sofas, with the PM gesturing with a raised finger during the conversation and the actor listening attentively. The fan asked, “Sir i found this image of yours with Hon’ble PM Sh. @narendramodi ji . In this image modi ji was telling you something! what sir..??? Sir please it's my humble request to u sir.” (sic) The Sanju star wrote, “He said be a true Indian.”

Here’s the post

He said be a true Indian. https://t.co/tAPXX3HKk4 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 9, 2019



When PM Modi was re-elected with an overwhelming majority in May this year, Paresh had mentioned him in the same breath as India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He had then written, “Had said earlier and will repeat again - Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi will not let it disintegrate . Relax India we are truly in Safe hands . Jai Ho . Vande Matram .”

Paresh Rawal had also asserted that no one can play Prime Minister better than him on screen. This was after Vivek Oberoi featured in one during the elections. On the professional front, Paresh Rawal is set to feature in Coolie No 1 next year.

