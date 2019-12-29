Anti-CAA Protests: Ajay Devgn Says 'Dabangg 3' Affected, Calls For 'debate, Not Violence'

Amid the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, several celebrities from the film industry too have taken ‘for’ or ‘against’ sides. Some have expressed their views on Twitter, and some have even joined the protests. And then there are those who have only reacted to the protests against the CAA, without getting into the specifics of the act.

Ajay Devgn too condemned the protests, some of which have taken a violent turn. He stated that the government has the right to take any decision they feel is beneficial for the country, and the citizens too can express their opposition to it. He, however, asked for ‘debate, not violence.’

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ajay Devgn stated that the protests had affected the collections of Dabangg 3. Earlier, trade reports had confirmed that the box office performance of the Salman Khan-starrer could’ve been much more, had it not been for the protests.

On the unrest over the CAA, the Raid star added that we live in a democracy, where the establishment has the right to take a decision on anything it felt was good or bad for the country. He said this was because people had given them this power by electing them.

Ajay felt that, however, anyone not convinced with it, too have the right to raise their voice and make themselves heard. The actor said one can ‘agree to disagree’. He continued that matters can be ‘sorted out’ and that there should debate and a conversation in such situations, violence was not the answer to it.

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against the CAA had started in the universities of the country. Later, it spread to various other parts of the nation. Violence was witnessed at various places, with the torching of buses, trains and other public property dominating headlines for the last few days.

