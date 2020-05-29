Singer Camila Cabello Talks About Her Struggle With OCD, Says She Was Desperate For Relief

Singer Camila Cabello recently opened up about her struggle with mental health with a magazine. She also gave the readers a look into her struggle with anxiety and her OCD diagnosis. Firstly, she clarified that the life that she showcases on her social media is not reflective of her reality.

Camila Cabello opens up about her struggle with OCD and Anxiety

Camila Cabello said that her fans and followers have always only seen the glossy images of her performances. Cabello said that she hid the images of her anxiety and OCD which made her daily life painfully hard. She stated that there are no pictures of her crying in the car or talking to her mom about her anxiety issues.

Camila added that she talked to her mom about her symptoms of anxiety or how many symptoms of OCD she was experiencing. She said that she and her mother would sit in a hotel room reading books about OCD, because she was desperate for relief. The singer said that experiencing constant, relentless, and unwavering anxiety made her day-to-day life really hard.

The singer said she felt embarrassed and ashamed of her OCD and was very reluctant to tell anyone, especially because her public image came off as confident and strong. She admitted that a little voice in her head kept telling her that if she was honest about her mental health struggle, people would think that there is something wrong with her. She said that she did not want people to think of her as someone weak or one who could not handle things.

Camila Cabello confessed that her OCD caused her to have sleeping troubles and constant headaches. She said that obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours made her feel like her mind was playing tricks on her. Cabello added that post seeking treatment which involved meditation, cognitive behavioural therapy, and breathing exercises, she is now healthy and the most connected to herself.

Talking about her anxiety, the singer said that for a long time, she felt like it was robbing her of her joy, humour, creativity and trust. Cabello revealed that she is now friends with her anxiety and that she listens to her anxiety because it is only trying to keep her safe. She even said that she does not give much attention to it and never lets it make any of her decisions.

