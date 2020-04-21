Camila Cabello's Mom Cuts Bangs For Her; End Result Makes Her Sigh In Relief

Camila Cabello recently posted a bunch of videos on her social media where she was getting her hair cut by her mom at home. She asked her fans to not do the same at home as the result might not be very pleasant. In the video, the end result of her mother cutting bangs is not as bad as expected.

Camila Cabello recently shared a bunch of videos updating her fans how her quarantine time has been passing. In the video, she has asked her mother to chop her hair as her bangs have grown below the eye level. In the video, she can be seen with wet hair and a towel wrapped around her body as she explains the situation where her bangs are too long and she cannot go out to get them done. She then tells her followers that she has decided to trust her mother with the bangs while her mother can be seen combing her wet hair as preparation. Camila Cabello also reveals that she used to cut her bangs on her own when she was in seventh grade but it always ended up looking like a mountain which is not what was expected of it. While her mother was at it, Camila Cabello can be seen complaining about the shape of the bangs as they are too horizontal, unlike the kind that she generally wears. However, she can be seen happy about the end result as she mentions that she is “not looking that bad”. In the end, she also mentions that her mother had given her a pedicure in the morning which had made her feet bleed. Have a look at Camila Cabello’s Instagram story here.

Camila Cabello thanks the people working while others rest

Camila Cabello recently shared a handwritten note where she could be seen thanking essential workers who are out on the field while others rest and stay safe at home. In the caption for the post, she can be seen mentioning how thankful she feels to have them out there with their bravery. She has also stuck superhero stickers on the handwritten note, implying how great a job the essential workers have been doing. Have a look at the post from Camila Cabello’s Instagram here.

