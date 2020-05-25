Camila Cabello Shares Loved Up Picture With Beau Shawn Mendes And Their Dogs Amid Lockdown

Senorita singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been in the headlines ever since the two confessed that they started dating last year. While the couple were spotted taking a stroll a couple of days back, they were recently seen enjoying each other’s company while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Camila Cabello shared an adorable picture of the couple with their dogs. Check out the picture shared by Camila Cabello on her Instagram account.

Camila Cabello shares pic with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello on her Instagram account shared a picture with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The adorable couple sat alongside each other and beamed at the camera. While Camila Cabello had her arms around Shawn Mendes and her dog, Shawn Mendes cradles another puppy in her arms. Camilla Cabello captioned the picture with a simple red heart emoji.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen lounging on the sofa in the picture. Camila Cabello wore a full arms top and a pair of grey ripped joggers. She was also seen sporting a natural no-makeup look in the picture. Shawn Mendes wore a full arm black coloured shirt and a pair of dark coloured shorts.

Camila Cabello has been sharing pictures of the couple quarantining together. She previously shared an Instagram story where she was seen cooking with her beau Shawn Mendes. In the video, Camila Cabello invented a new cuisine as Shawn Mendes seems to be taking his job as a chef quite seriously.

In the video shared Camila Cabello, she asks ‘chef’ Shawn Mendes how are things on his station. Shawn Mendes replies that things are better with him than they are with her. Camila Cabello asks him what he means as she proceeds to show her fans what she has cooked.

She gives her fans a glimpse of her burnt sausages in the video. Shawn Mendes in the background tells her that he is talking about the burnt sausages as well. Camila Cabello hilariously replies she meant to burn them because she has cooked a new cuisine that nobody knows about as she is inventing it. Camila says that the name of the new cuisine is ‘burnt food dot com’.

