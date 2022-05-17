Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Receive Grand Welcome At French Riviera

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival has commenced in France from Tuesday, May 17, 2022, onwards. Eminent Bollywood personalities including Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia among others have already reached the French riviera. The latest one to arrive was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. The dynamic trio received a grand welcome upon their arrival and photos of the same have gone massively viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya get a grand welcome

Upon their touchdown at the French Riviera, the family was gifted with a beautiful bouquet by the officials. They caught the attention of paparazzi outside the airport where the trio briefly greeted fans and posed for the cameras. In the viral photos, Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen sharing an infectious smile as she holds the flower bouquet. Meanwhile, Aishwarya keeps her daughter pose while striking vivid poses.

For the public appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed in a Falguni Shane Peacock coat which was matched with black trousers. On the other hand, Aaradhya and Abhishek was seen clad in a pink and blue sweatshirts respectively. Take a look at it here:

The 75th Festival de Cannes that began on May 17 will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. Amid this, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival has become a massive moment of pride for India. Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival.

The actor recently dazzled in a Sabyasachi outfit during an official jury press conference. Her quirky ensemble was accessorised with a slew of statement accessories and a matching headband. Take a look at it here:

📸Instantané #Photocall du Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes !

- #Photocall instant of the 75th Festival de Cannes Jury!#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nkilgrLGBm — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

Image: Instagram/@globalpageantbuzz, Photo by Marc Piasecki and Arnold Jerocki