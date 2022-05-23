Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Says She Wasn't Familiar With Fellow Jurors Before The Event

Actor Deepika Padukone has been dominating headlines ever since she made it to the jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. While she earlier talked about her experience of walking the red carpet as one of the Cannes jury members and revealed how she got goosebumps, she recently revealed that she wasn't familiar with all her fellow jurors.

Deepika Padukone opens up about being unfamiliar with fellow jurors at Cannes 2022

As per the recent interaction with Variety, Deepika Padukone talked about how she wasn't entirely familiar with all of the jurors while adding how she received a chance to read up on her fellow jury members and watch some of their work. "I wasn’t entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors. And I think what all of us, which we discovered after we met the first evening, was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So even when you deliberate, you understand where they’re coming from, or what is the kind of cinema that speaks to them and so on," she said.

Furthermore, she even reflected on how surprised she was on receiving the invitation to become one of the jury members at Cannes while wondering whether she wasn't giving herself enough credit for what she has done so far. Adding to it, she also mentioned that after landing here, she realised that she was doing something right. She said, “They [the festival management] seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realising it, I must be doing something right. "

Deepika Padukone was asked about her experience as a Cannes jury member. Responding to it, she said that it gives her goosebumps every single time she walks into the Palais because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate the cinema. She went on to say, "You might love it, you might hate it, but everyone’s there just rooting for film, rooting for that experience."

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone