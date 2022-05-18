Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Dons Shimmery Black Tux On Red Carpet; Fans Call Him 'dapper'

Indian celebrities are surely turning heads and winning hearts on the red carpet of the star-studded event, Cannes Film Festival 2022. The festival is being attended by many Indian celebrities who are representing the country at the global level. While many are attending to showcase or unveil their new projects, many have their upcoming films scheduled for the premiere. Bollywood and South star R Madhavan also recently graced the red carpet of the event and left everyone in awe of his style.

R Madhavan hit it on the red carpet with several other Bollywood celebrities. The actor also shared a picture of himself on Instagram to thank designer Manish Malhotra for his outfit. The actor wore a black coloured tuxedo with some shimmer and glam at the event. He completed his look with black formal shoes and heart-shaped goggles. While the actor looked his handsome best, he surely won hearts with his uber-cool style.

In the caption, the actor thanked celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for designing his tux for the event. He wrote, "Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself." He also mentioned how his outfit helped in boosting his confidence at the event and wrote, "My confidence soared because of you guys." The actor's fans could not help but gush over his style. Many mentioned how the actor is "ageing like fine wine." Several celebrities also complimented him via that post's comment section. Malayalam star Nyla Usha wrote, "Dapper," reacting to the photo.

Madhavan is attending the film festival for the special screening of his much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie will also mark the actor's directorial debut. Its premiere at Cannes is scheduled for May 19. The movie will hit the theatres on July 1, 2022.

India at Cannes 2022

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is surely a special one for India as it is the first time that the country has been designated as the Country of Honour. While Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury of this year's festival, several film stars, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more are representing the country. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy