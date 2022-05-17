R Madhavan Shares Scenic View Of France Ahead Of Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Appearance; Watch

Indian celebrities set to attend the Cannes Film Festival have jetted off to their destination, treating fans with gorgeous glimpses from France ahead of their red carpet appearances. R Madhavan, whose directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to premiere at the festival, shared a stunning view of his first morning in the city, while also giving a tour of his exquisite room.

The actor is seen walking from the hallway to the windows, which open up to a mesmerising landscape. Meanwhile, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and AR Rahman among others are a part of the Indian contingent at Cannes 2022.

R Madhavan shares scenic view of France as he gears up for Cannes 2022 red carpet

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 17, the actor dropped a minute-long video showcasing his room as well as the surreal morning view. In the caption, he mentioned, "Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect." Take a look.

The actor earlier shared pictures with his team as they were on their way to the festival. While one picture seems to be from the airport, with Madhavan mentioning," #Strange perspectives..Paris to nice..16/5/22 #RocketryAtCannes," the other is a group picture with his team. The caption on the picture read, “On our way to Cannes Film Festival #RocketryAtCannes".

More about R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan, the biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The actor takes on the titular role alongside Simran. Shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English, the film will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It is set to hit theatres on July 1, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the film earlier, stating that it "covers an important topic, which more people must know about." He added," Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

