Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Glams Up In Black To Grace The Red Carpet At French Riviera

Ruffled and voluminous ball gowns generally make recurring appearances on any red carpet. Over the years, the style statement has been reimagined in vivid iterations, becoming more than just a fleeting trend. The larger-than-life attires have made several appearances on the red carpet of the 75th Festival de Cannes. Speaking of which, recently, even Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela joined the bandwagon to make her second appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Urvashi Rautela proves 'black isn't basic'

In the new photos of the actor, Urvashi dazzles in a stylish Ali Younes gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The tube attire was accentuated with voluminous ruffled detailing that ended up in a long train. The dramatic ensemble was paired with statement earrings featuring green emerald diamonds and a stunning necklace of the brand Nour by Jahan. Meanwhile, black statement heels by Enrico Cuini added elegance to her look. Urvashi Rautela opted for smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and bold lips to round off her look with sleek hair pulled back in a neat bun. Take a look at it here:

Urvashi Rautela is a part of the Indian Pavilion and is attending Cannes 2022 for the poster launch of her upcoming Tamil debut film, The Legend. Previously, while talking about her Cannes debut, Rautela told the Hindustan Times, “I’m truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world for the launch of my multilingual film. It’s certainly the most important film festival to me, in terms of worldwide impact. And it becomes all the more important with India being the official ‘Country of Honour'. The type of films in Cannes this year will showcase India’s strength in content".

Urvashi Rautela dolls up in white at Cannes 2022

For her first red carpet appearance, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a Tony Ward Haute couture dress. The one-shoulder white coloured ruffled gown was accentuated with golden accents. Styled by Bilak Fakih, the actor wore a pair of statement earrings, a diamond earring, and a stunning bracelet. Meanwhile, floral detailing near her sleeve and waist rounded up her entire look. Check it out below:

