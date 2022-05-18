Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In A Regal White Ruffled Gown

Cannes Film Festival is termed one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals across the world. The film festival is not only known for showcasing tremendous content to the world and also the festival's jury members, but also for its star-studded red carpet row. Cannes Film Festival 2022 is a special one for India as this is the first time that the country has been designated as the Country of Honour.

Several well-known faces of the Indian film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela musician AR Rahman and more, graced the red carpet of the event on its first day, May 17, 2022. The Indian delegation is led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Among the many stars, Indian model and actor Urvashi Rautel surely left everyone speechless with her stunning look as she arrived in a regal white ruffled gown.

The former Miss India Universe, Urvashi Rautela, is one of the most popular faces in the modelling world. Apart from walking the most prestigious ramps across the globe and representing India, Urvashi Rautela has also tried her hand at acting. As the actor recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival to represent the country, she left no stones unturned in impressing everyone with her jaw-droppingly gorgeous look.

Urvashi Rautela wore a Tony Ward Haute-Couture dress for her Cannes debut. The one-shoulder white coloured ruffled gown had some golden accents. Urvashi arrived on the red carpet and flaunted her gown with sheer grace. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a diamond ring, and a stunning bracelet. She was styled by Bilal Fakih for the event.

More Indian celebs at Cannes 2022

India is surely winning hearts on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. While Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury of this year's festival, several film stars, including Nawazudding Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more are representing the country. Indian content has also reached the film festival with various celebrities either showcasing or unveiling some parts of their projects.

Image: Instagram/@mohiebdahabieh