Anil Kumble Attends Cannes Film Festival With Wife, Meets Vignesh Shivan

Legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble recently arrived at the Cannes Film Festival. On May 17 during the red carpet event ahead of the festival, Anil Kumble posed for the shutterbugs alongside his wife, Chetana. Both Anil and Chetana twinned in black, as the cricketer wore a black suit, while his wife donned a black saree.

Kumble posed the pictures on Instagram. In one post, he shared a selfie with his wife. In another, he was seen smiling at the camera alongside Chetana. The cricketer was also seen with the legendary director Vignesh Shivan. Check out the pictures below.

More about Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival began on May 16 and is slated to go on over the course of the next two weeks. Concluding on May 27, the French Riviera festival receives guests from all over the world. This year, several Indian stars will make their red carpet-debut at the festival. The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, is the head of the Indian delegation at Cannes 2023.

Several Indian stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar have made their Cannes debut in 2023 so far. Other stars such as Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and others are yet to grace the red carpet at the film festival. Bollywood legend and Ponniyin Selvan II star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be gracing the red carpet at the festival alongside her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.



Films at Cannes Film Festival

Several films are slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, which features Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, kicked off the festival. Other titles premiering at Cannes are Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by James Mangold, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Marco Bellocchio’s Kidnapped and Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet. Legendary director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon features actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plimons, Brendan Fraser, Robert de Niro and more.