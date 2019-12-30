Can't Let Depression Hold Me Down: Jaaved Jaaferi Back On Twitter, Read His First Tweet

Jaaved Jaaferi, who on December 23 announced that he is temporarily going off Twitter because of the trolling, is back on the platform. The actor wrote that he can't let the depression and trolls hold him down and hence he is back to the "future". He even used a derogatory word for the trolls.

Can’t let depression and ***holes hold me down.. Back to the future ! — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 29, 2019

The first tweet he wrote after joining was addressed to Anil Kapoor. It seemed to be a teaser to something the actors are probably coming together for. He wrote that they both appeared in 'Meri Jung' (1985) & 'Total Dhamaal', and now they are coming together for something new — 'Battle of Equals'.

Pehle humne jung ki, phir total dhamaal - ab aa rahe hain phirse dikhaane apna kamaal! @AnilKapoor bhai, bach ke rehna, it's going to be the #BattleOfEquals this time. 😱😱😱 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 29, 2019

#BattleOfEquals toh hoga @jaavedjaaferi bhai, par har film mein 'Hero' ek hi hota hai, aur jeet ussi ki hoti hai! 😎

So, watch out! https://t.co/dvWs3BbCKb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 29, 2019

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi announced that he is temporarily going off Twitter after all the trolling and hate he received for criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. After ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a video of Jaaferi speaking at a protest event, wherein he alleged that the bill was 'dangerous, communal and unconstitutional', the actor faced flak on social media.

Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 22, 2019

On the professional front

Jaaved Jaaferi will next be seen Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania, will also feature in the movie. The film is set to release on May 1, 2020.

