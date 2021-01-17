Case Filed Against Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar For Allegedly ''slapping'' Man

A man has filed a police complaint against filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing him after his car hit Manjrekar's vehicle in Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway following which police registered a non-cognisable offence against Manjrekar, the official from Yavat police station said. The complainant, Kailas Satpute, alleged that his vehicle hit Manjrekar's car from behind after the filmmaker applied sudden brakes, he said.

Manjrekar then stepped out of his car and both of them had an argument, following which the filmmaker allegedly slapped and abused Satpute, the official said. The man later filed a police complaint against Manjrekar.

The police registered a non-cognisable offence under relevant Indian Penal Code Sections, the official said. The national award winning filmmaker has directed critically-acclaimed Hindi films like Vaastav and Astitva, and a number of Marathi movies.

In December, the makers of 'Taxi No. 24' released a teaser poster and producer Saviraj Shetty in a statement stated, "I am honoured to announce that Taxi No. 24, as our first film is also the very first project in the industry to complete its entire making from pre-production to post-production after the lifting of the lockdown."

"I would like to dedicate this victory to the relentless diligence & dedication of our entire production team. It is their unwavering commitment that enabled us to achieve this privilege during these unprecedented times. We resumed production after obtaining all relevant government permissions and ensured shoots were conducted in a controlled environment with strict compliance to all government rules, regulations and safety protocols," he further wrote.

The poster teaser features the names of stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagjeet Sandhu, and Anangsha Biswas. Mahesh Manjrekar, who has been a part of many multi-starrers in Hindi and Marathi, will play a pivotal role in the flick. Along with him, Jagjeet Sandhu, who previously appeared in Paataal Lok and actor Anangsha Biswas, who has garnered appreciation for her work in Mirzapur and Hostages will sway the audience with their performance in the movie.

