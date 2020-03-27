Mahesh Manjrekar Slams A Troll Who Targetted His Wife And Kids

In the time of Coronavirus lockdown, social media usage has increased at a huge level. Celebrities also use this platform to engage and connect with their fans. However, there is one big disadvantage of social media. Sometimes celebrities become a target of trolls and they have to face the online negativity. Recently, Mahesh Manjrekar was involved in such an incident. He slammed a user for making a filthy comment against his family on his Instagram post.

The veteran actor recently shared a picture of in which Mahesh Manjrekar’s family was seen in full attendance. Mahesh Manjrekar shared the picture in which everyone was seen dressed in traditional attire. He shared the picture on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. In the caption, he asked his fans to stay safe and to stay at home amid the Coronavirus crisis.

One user posted a terrible comment on the picture that was targetted at his wife and daughters. This grabbed Mahesh Manjrekar’s attention and he gave a befitting reply to the comment. Mahesh Manjrekar wrote, “You will dread the day you ever meet me. And let me assure you I shall seek you out Hrishi. Let these days pass, I promise. I will find you even if I have to go to the end of the world.”

See the post here

On the work front, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She was last seen in a music video with Aayush Sharma. Her performance in the film earned her praises from fans as well as critics.

