Mahesh Manjrekar's Net Worth Shows How He Rules As An Actor And Director In Bollywood

Mahesh Manjrekar is one of the most popular actors and directors in Bollywood. Primarily known for directing films like Vaastav, Astitva and Viruddh, the actor has also worked for regional Indian cinema. The actor has received numerous accolades and is known for his movies. Read on to know Mahesh Manjrekar’s net worth and career details.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s net worth

According to a report by trendcelebsnow, Mahesh Manjrekar’s net worth is around Rs 36 crores (approximately $5 million). Elaborating on Mahesh Manjrekar's income details, the report further states that his primary source of income is his movies, particularly directorial projects.

Mahesh is an amazing actor, and is also known for playing remarkable roles in Marathi films and plays too. He was born on August 16, 1958, in Mumbai and during his college life, he made up his mind to perform a theatre. After his graduation, his passion and eagerness for acting led him to enter Bollywood where he managed to win hearts with his portrayals.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s movies

Mahesh Manjrekar made his acting debut in the year 1992 with the Marathi film Jeeva Sakha. He portrayed the role of Inspector Jamdade in this film. He made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Vaastav: The Reality and after that did many Hindi movies including Plan, Zinda, and Dus Kahaniyaan, to name a few.

Apart from this, as a director, he is credited for several movies like Aai (1995), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Nidaan (2000), Astitva (2000), and Viruddh (2005). Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar has also tried his hand at singing and has lent his voice to several Bollywood songs for films like Kaante (2002), City of Gold- Mumbai 1982: Ek Ankahee Kahani (2010), and many more. In the year 2006, he also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Mahesh Manjrekar was also a part of the Hollywood Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire which released in the year 2008. He also made a special appearance in the biopic film Sanju. He has also featured in the Netflix’s series Selection Day in which he has portrayed the role of Tommy Sir, a cricket coach.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s political career

Mahesh Manjrekar started his political career in the year 2014. He was a member of Raj Thackeray-led MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena). He contested the 2014 elections from the Mumbai North-West constituency.

