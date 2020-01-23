Dhvani Bhanushali's 'blue-tiful' Outfits That Will Leave Your Heart Racing, See Pics

Dhvani Bhanushali is winning a million hearts with her soothing voice and charming persona. All her songs become an instant hit in a very short span. Bhanushali's songs Vaaste and Leja Re were critically acclaimed and her recent release Na Ja Tu has also received pouring love from fans. Dhvani's first Hindi song Dilbar even entered the Billboard Top Ten. Dhvani Bhanushali recently shared her happy demeanour by feeling 'blue-tiful' in a stunning outfit. Take a look into all the times when the singing sensation rocked a blue outfit beautifully.

Dhvani Bhanushali's blue wardrobe

On Wednesday, Dhvani shared a picture of herself in a cute blue dress that created a storm on the internet. She went for a pretty braid crown, leaving the rest of her hair open. With minimal makeup, she looked perfect.

Dhvani Bhanushali's Instagram is all about her love for bright colours. Dhvani wore an all-blue jumpsuit while promoting her song Na Ja Tu. Her dress dazzled in the lights. Check out:

Dhvani sported a shimmery blue dress, while she performed live at the IIFA 20 night. Her mesmerising voice stunned the audience. Have a look at her performance:

Dhvani Bhanushali once again proved that blue is her favourite colour. Earlier in September, she performed at the Dance India Dance- Battle Of Champions stage and then also shared a selfie with Kareena Kapoor. Donning an elegant blue dress, she captioned the picture saying, 'blue suits my mood just fine'.

(Image courtesy: Dhvani Bhanushali Instagram)

