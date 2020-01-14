Varun Dhawan Lip Syncs To Dhvani Bhanushali's Song From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Street Dancer 3D actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their movie. Street Dancer 3D is slated to hit the theatres soon and hence the duo has been travelling all over India to promote the film. The cast and crew of the movie have been doing their best to promote the film by travelling with the actors.

The cast was recently reported to being in Ahmedabad, Gujrat. They are allegedly in the city for the kite flying festival that they will be enjoying with the locals. A video of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and singer Dhvani Bhanushali has gone viral on Instagram. Check out the video here.

In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen lip-syncing to Dhvani’s recently released song Na Ja Tu from the movie. Shraddha comes in mid-way and tells the fans that the song hasn’t been sung by Varun, but by Dhvani.

The trio is seen having a great time in the small video. While Dhvani Bhanushali posted the video on her social media account, she wrote that she had a ‘mad time' with the two actors.

About Street Dancer 3D

After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space ones again. Apart from the two actors, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie.

Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. The movie is all set to clash with Kangana Ranaut's movie Panga.

