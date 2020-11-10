'Caught The Husband Diligently...': Anushka Sharma Shares Picture Of Husband Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli who recently exited from the Dream11 IPL 2020 after Bangalore's defeat to Hyderabad, on Tuesday was caught by wife Anushka Sharma completing a task before his tour in Australia next month. "Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour," wrote Anushka as she shared a picture of Virat on Instagram stories.

In the picture, Virat is seen cleaning the shoes with a brush near the basin, while another shoe is cleaned and kept for drying on the side. See picture below —

The four-Test matches in Australia will be held in Adelaide (D/N, December 17-21), Melbourne (Dec 26-30), Sydney (Jan 7-11, 2021) and Brisbane (Jan 15-19). Virat Kohli is set to miss the last threeTest matches against Australia.

Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January. The BCCI has granted Kohli a paternity leave and he will return to India after the opening Test, scheduled from December 17 in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Virat's Bangalore team on Friday sealed their exit from the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Bangalore, who are yet to bring home the coveted trophy, stuttered massively during the latter stages of their 2020 campaign, losing five straight matches, leading to their elimination in the playoffs.

Under Kohli's leadership, Bangalore have made the playoffs just twice in eight seasons, including a 2016 final defeat in the hands of Hyderabad itself. Since 2016, the team finished at the bottom in two of the last three seasons - 2017 and 2019.

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

