David Warner & Kane Williamson Involve In A Game Of Darts And Here's Who Nailed It

Hyderabad would be looking to bring their A-game when they face southern rivals Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Before this all-important knockout game, two of their premier players skipper David Warner and, Kane Williamson decided to have some fun as they decided to beat the pre-match stress by involving in a game of darts.

'A fun rivalry born': Hyderabad

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Orange Army had posted a video of Warner and Williamson taking on each other in an attempt to find out which one of them can hit the bullseye. Both the players are outstanding fielders on the cricket field and have also effected many run-outs with their sharp and accurate throws and therefore, this was expected to be an evenly matched contest.

The contest begins

At the beginning of the video, Kane can be seen explaining the rules of the game to David who is being a keen listener. The competition gets underway and it's the captain who draws first blood. Suddenly, the elegant New Zealand cricketer scores the equaliser and it's 'Game On!' from thereon.

Things only start getting intense from here on as neither of the two star-studded batsmen are taking their eyes away from the target. Towards the end, the Kiwi skipper rediscovers his rhythm whereas the explosive Australian opener who appeared to be in the driver's seat in the first half fails to make too much of an impact. Eventually, Kane gets the better of Warner by a close margin of 10-8.

The two players exchange handshakes after a tough competition as the video ends.

Bangalore face Hyderabad in a 'Do or Die' encounter

Coming back to the on-field action, David Warner and his side will be taking on Bangalore in the Eliminator that will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance to make amends as this is a 'Do or Die' encounter which means that the winner of this contest will face Delhi in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out from this year's competition.

The Orange Army had defeated Bangalore in the tournament decider of the 2016 edition. Therefore, the Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to knock David Warner & Co. out for depriving them of their maiden title four years ago.

