CBI’s Elite SIT To Probe Sushant Singh Death Case; DIG-level Supervisor And IO Appointed

The CBI is all set to take up the probe into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on a reference from the Bihar government. The agency is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police under IPC sections related to abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges on a complaint from the family of the deceased actor against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation got in touch with the Bihar Police to collect all the details from their investigation in the matter. CBI’s elite SIT (Special Investigation Team) will probe Sushant Singh case. According to the sources, the SIT will be headed by Manoj Sashidhar, DIG Gagandeep Ghambir to supervise the probe and Anil Yadav will be the investigation officer.

The Bihar government had made a recommendation to the effect on Tuesday evening, shortly after the deceased actor's father spoke to the DGP, expressing the wish that investigation into the case lodged here by him, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide, be handed over to the central agency. KK Singh has also alleged that Mumbai Police failed to take note when the actor's family expressed apprehensions in February that he faced a threat to his life, and did not act upon his complaint, made just a day after his son's death, against "named" persons.

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

