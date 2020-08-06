Sushant's Call Records Accessed; Pokes Hole In Rhea's 'temporarily Vacated' Claim To SC

With the CBI all set to take over the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death from the Bihar police, another aspect of Rhea Chakraborty's claims following the actor's alleged suicide has come under question as Republic TV continues its investigation.

Republic TV-accessed CDR and call records of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput exposes a hole in Rhea Chakraborty's petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of probe from the Bihar police to the Mumbai police. In her petition, Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that she had 'temporarily vacated' Sushant's residence on June 8 after being in a 'live-in relationship' with the actor for a year.

However, while sources tell Republic that Sushant's outgoing phone calls revealed that he had tried to call Rhea Chakraborty on multiple occasions after their alleged fight on June 8, these calls didn't find a mention in the late actor's CDR - the most likely explanation for this is that Rhea Chakraborty had blocked him. It is believed that Rhea had left Sushant's house after a fight on June 8 following which she blocked the actor and cut off communications with him.

The CDR records accessed by Republic TV bring into disrepute Rhea's claim in her Supreme Court petition wherein she had insinuated that she planned to return to Sushant's house.

Centre issues official notification

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued the letter dated August 5 where they have extended 'powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Bihar' for investigating in response to the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on July 25.

SC pulls up Mumbai police for unprofessional conduct

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case. Justice Roy asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner.

Vikas Singh, Sushant's family's lawyer told the Court that the late actor's family suspected that the Mumbai police were involved in the destruction of evidence related to the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh opposed Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for a protective order in her favour. Further, Vikas Singh said that there can't be any further delay as evidence was already being tampered with. Further, the late actor's family's lawyer also informed the Court that an IPS officer from Bihar who had gone to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

