Sushant's Ex-housemate Says The Actor 'knew' Who Was Behind 2018 #MeToo Allegations

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Kushal Zaveri, one of the late actor's close friends and a filmmaker (as stated on his Instagram bio) on Thursday issued a clarification for "closure sake" over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Sushant in 2018.

'She was not available for any comment'

In an Instagram post, Kushal said that he stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to February 2019, revealing that the "most vulnerable" he had seen Sushant was during the #MeToo movement in October 2018. "The electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof. We tried out best to contact Sanjana Sanghi (his Dil Bechara star) but it seems she was in the USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincident)," Kushal said.

The filmmaker claimed that Sushant knew at the back of his mind who was targeting him but did not have proof to call them out."I remember how Sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations. Finally, she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard-earned victory as if the battle was over," he added.

Kushal Zaveri said his intention to come out was not only for closure but "to also find out if the people Sushant thought were targeting him were actually behind this!"

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct. Sanjana clarified in a tweet, a few days later. “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures,” she said.

Both Bihar Police and Mumbai Police have recorded Kushal Zaveri's statement.

Sanjana Sanghi responds to team Kangana

Kangana Ranaut's team had last month, raised some questions for Sanjana Sanghi. Kangana's team shared a news article which spoke of the film's shoot being halted due to Sushant behaving in an 'extra-friendly' manner with Sanjana. The Queen actor's team wrote how there were many news reports of Sushant misbehaving with Sanjana on the Dil Bechara sets back in the year 2018.

The actor's team questioned why Sanjana took her 'own sweet time' to clarify Sushant's Me Too allegations to be false. They also questioned why Sanjana never spoke so 'passionately' on her friendship with Sushant when the latter was alive. Kangana's team asked the Mumbai Police to further investigate the matter.

Responding to Team Kangana Ranaut’s accusations against her, Sanjana Sanghi, in an interview with a news daily, remarked that ‘nobody had the authority’ to judge if her response 'was fast enough or not'. Adding to the same, Sanjana Sanghi mentioned that she has ‘given a clarification which was enough’. Sanjana Sanghi had also recently spoken about how she and Sushant had been confounded by the allegations continuing to gain steam despite their clarifications.

