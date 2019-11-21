The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Is Now The World's Favourite Desi Girl - Here's How

Others

Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood actors make it to the top of the most searched on Google. Here is a list of the top four globally searched Indian actors.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Many believe that Bollywood either shapes Indian society or is a reflection of it. Its actors also draw the maximum attention of fans all around the world. Recently, SEMrush conducted a global study on the popularity of Indian actors. The study also contains global data from October 2018 to October 2019. Here is a list of top four globally searched Indian actors.

Priyanka Chopra

It is indeed true that Priyanka Chopra has become a global icon. Priyanka Chopra recently toppled many prominent Bollywood celebrities by becoming the number one searched actor globally. According to the recent survey, it was stated that Priyanka Chopra was the top Indian actor to make the maximum impact on the people around the world. According to reports, the name Priyanka Chopra was searched 2.74 million times in 2019.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had no releases this year but yet managed to make it to the list of most searched celebrities. Deepika was on a work sabbatical. The actor recently was in the news as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her beau Ranveer Singh. Photographs from their recent celebration broke the internet. 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Sunny Leone

The Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone made it to the chart of the most searched celebrities globally. The actor was last seen in Arjun Patiala and will soon commence shooting for her upcoming film, I Eat Your Skin.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif recently launched her beauty product line, Kay by Katrina. The actor has given her fans many hit films such as Bharat, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The actor will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

 

